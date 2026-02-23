Kelly Clarkson on Relating to ‘The Voice’ Artists: ‘It Was Hard Work’ (Exclusive)

Trae Patton/NBC

“The Voice” is back for Season 29, and it’s a “Battle of Champions” reuniting winning MVP coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine.

“Extra” spoke to the trio about their experience on the show.

Kelly reflected on her own journey from “American Idol” to being a “Voice” coach, saying, "I've been them,” saying when she won in 2002 there was “no blueprint.”

Kelly said, “After I was on my show, like, we were playing state fairs, plugging in our own gear. It was not fabulous. It was hard work.”

She insisted, "You can have a solid career from this. You got to be able to work hard right after it. I do think a lot of artists think, ‘Oh, you're on the show and then it just magically happens.’”

Kelly added of “The Voice” contestants, "Every week you have to prove again why you deserve to go further.”

John felt like being a coach has helped him with his own career.

“I really think I've been influenced by being on ‘The Voice,' learning how to talk to other artists about what they’re going to do. I turn that mirror on myself and say, 'Well, how are you going to be more effective as an artist and get better?’”

Adam remembers joining the show in 2011 and how excited he was to help coach the contestants.

“When I started… I was literally 31 years old... and I think for me… it was the first time in my life I was so excited by the fact that I had something that I could reflect upon and share and help someone else with."