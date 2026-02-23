‘Extra’ Renewed for Season 33!

Telepictures’ Daytime Emmy® Award–winning entertainment news program “Extra” has been renewed for its 33rd season (2026–2027) by Fox Television Stations, it was announced today by Lauren Blincoe, Senior Vice President of Current Programming for Telepictures, and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

Now in its third decade, “Extra” continues to redefine the entertainment news landscape with a bold, modern approach to daily pop culture coverage. Season 32 marked a major evolution for the series with the addition of four‑time Emmy® Award winner, New York Times best-selling author, and "Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough as host, joining Senior Correspondent and Weekend Host Mona Kosar Abdi and Correspondent Terri Seymour.

Together, the team channels their longstanding Hollywood relationships to bring audiences breaking entertainment news and exclusive access to major industry events from award‑show red carpets to one‑on‑one conversations with today’s biggest stars.

Executive produced by Jeremy Spiegel, “Extra" remains a category leader with a high‑energy format that blends headline‑driven reporting with inventive, personality‑forward storytelling. With Derek as the host, the show has taken a dynamic leap forward. From the season’s opening dance number to playful new segments, “Extra” has embraced a more immersive and unexpected style that resonates with today’s audiences. Additionally, “Extra” launched “Rolling with the Stars,” a digital series featuring Derek interviewing "Dancing with the Stars" contestants while driving them around in a golf cart. The segment quickly became a breakout hit, expanding to include talent from other Warner Bros. productions.

The show’s transformation extends across platforms, and audiences are responding. Since the season premiered in September, “Extra” has seen a 20% week‑to‑week viewership increase at its recent high. Social engagement has surged as well, with a cross‑platform monthly reach of 176 million, nearly 6 million digital followers and fans, and 2 million online views in the last 30 days.

In 2025, the launch of Investigation Discovery’s "Trapped: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams?" presented by “Extra” extended the show’s brand into long‑form content. The project drew on the show’s decades‑deep archival vault, reporting legacy, and industry access to examine a culturally resonant story through a deeper, more investigative lens — the kind of storytelling at the intersection of entertainment and news that only “Extra” can deliver.

As the second longest‑running entertainment news magazine in syndication, “Extra” has chronicled Hollywood for decades, covering more than 14,000 red carpets, conducting over 80,000 celebrity interviews, and producing more than a quarter‑million minutes of original content. The show has also earned 12 consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment News Program, winning in 2014 and 2016.

Blincoe said, "Thirty-three seasons of “Extra” reflects an enduring ​vision and a commitment to constant reinvention. Nobody does this better than the ‘Extra' team, led by our phenomenal Executive Producer Jeremy Spiegel, supported by our dedicated staff and crew, and brought to life by Derek’s singular talent, further strengthened by the on-air excellence of Mona and Terri. As we head into Season 33, we’re immensely proud of this powerhouse group and deeply grateful to our station partners and loyal viewers who’ve supported ‘Extra' for more than three decades."

Cicha added, "Amidst challenging times in syndication, the reinvention of 'Extra' has emerged as a genuinely positive story. Congrats to Derek Hough, the entire team at ‘Extra,' and everyone at Telepictures."

Spiegel said, "This renewal is a testament to the extraordinary ‘Extra' team, whose creativity, dedication, and passion drive the show every day. Derek's energy, artistry, and creativity have helped us reimagine ‘Extra' in fresh and innovative ways, a perfect complement to the amazing work of Mona and Terri. We are grateful to Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox and all our station partners for their continued support and belief in ‘Extra.’"

The current season of “Extra” is cleared in over 95% of the country by Fox Television Stations, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Hearst Television, Scripps Broadcasting, Gray Media, Sunbeam Television, CBS, Mission Broadcasting, Morgan Murphy Media, Coastal Television, Allen Media, American Spirit, Lilly Broadcasting, News-Press & Gazette Company, Block Communications, Imagicomm Communications, Circle City Broadcasting, Weigel Broadcasting, Griffin Media, Marquee Broadcasting, Morris Network, Draper Media, Heartland Media, Heritage, Standard Media, Wray Properties Trust, Channel Communications, Community Broadcast Group, and Price Media Corporation.