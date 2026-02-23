Eric Dane Revealed He Shot a Wedding Sequence for Upcoming ‘Euphoria’ Season

Getty Images

Eric Dane opened up about the “Euphoria” wedding taking place this season in an interview he did with the nonprofit I AM ALS before he died.

Fans saw glimpses of Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate Jacobs’ (Jacob Elordi) wedding in the trailer. Eric played Nate’s father Cal Jacobs in the show.

Eric died on Thursday following a battle with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is an incurable, degenerative disease that progressively paralyzes a patient's muscles.

In the interview, Dane talked about how ALS impacted his performance during the wedding shoot. Watch the video.

Eric shared, "I’m talking ‘Euphoria,’ a wedding sequence. I had to shoot the reception, and it’s written that I’m wasted, sloshed-drunk, for this entire reception, and I was like, ‘People are going to think I’m brilliant,'” he said, smiling, “Because I already sound like I’m drunk. I don’t need to act!”

Dane also reflected on playing Cal in his final interview, which was released the day after his death.

The 53-year-old sat down with Brad Falchuk for Netflix’s “Famous Last Words” posthumous interview series in the months before he died.

During the discussion, Brad praised his work in “Euphoria,” and Dane told him, “I put a lot of effort into that.”

In the show, Cal is a married father and real estate agent leading a double a life, often hooking up with young men and trans women.

Falchuk asked, "What is a personal connection to that character that you found?"