“Botched” alum Jordan James Parke, aka “Lip King,” has died at the age of 34.

Parke died last week after reportedly undergoing over $150,000 worth of plastic surgery.

In a statement to People magazine, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they responded to a call from the London Ambulance Service, who reported about an unconscious man on Lincoln Plaza, Canary Wharf.

Parke was declared dead once medical personnel arrived on the scene.

Currently, Parke’s death is considered “unexplained” and the police are “reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death.”

Amid the investigation, two people were arrested under suspicion of manslaughter but have been released on bail.

Following Parke’s death, his sister Sharnelle wrote on Instagram, “Our beautiful, funny most amazing Jordan James Parke passed away on Wednesday the 18th of February 2026. We as a family are numb, shocked and heartbroken.”