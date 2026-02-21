James Van Der Beek's Wife Sends Rebecca Gayheart Her Love After Eric Dane's Death

Getty Images

In the wake of actor Eric Dane's death from ALS at 53, James Van Der Beek's widow Kimberly is sending love and support to Dane's widow Rebecca Gayheart.

Kimberly shared a kind message via Instagram Stories on Saturday, one that included a photo of the two couples together, along with Eric and Rebecca's young daughters Billie and Georgia.

"RIP @realericdane," Kimberly wrote. "We love you @rebeccagayheartdane. We miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together."

Dane died just over a week after Van Der Beek died of colorectal cancer.

The couples often socialized, and at least twice appeared together at the annual Chrysalis Butterly Ball in L.A., an event that raises cash for Chrysalis, an org that helps those in need of jobs and financial security.

The charity has long been a focus for Rebecca.

Netflix released Eric Dane's final interview on Friday as part of its posthumous interview series "Famous Last Words."

Dane sat down with Brad Falchuk for the conversation, which was filmed "under an agreement that the episode would only be aired after his death.”

In the interview, Eric says of the concept, “It’s kind of cool, I think… the idea of living on past the moment when you peace out. It’s pretty interesting to me… speaking from the dead.”