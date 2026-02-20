Getty Images

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just shared she has cervical cancer.

The reality star explained on TikTok that she just received results from a cone biopsy.

“It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” she said, while filming from inside her car. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!”

She went on, “That’s literally why I’m asking you guys to get your Pap smears done.”

Snooki said, “I’m 38 years old, I’ve been struggling with abnormal Pap smears for like three, four years now and now look at me.”

“Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it,” she said. “And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1 and it’s curable.”

The “Jersey Shore” star encouraged everyone to make their appointments, saying, “Once you go to stage 2, then you have to do chemo... nobody wants to do that! It’s scary. So get your appointments done.”

She said, “The next thing I have scheduled is a PET scan… and that will detect if the cancer spread. After that I’m going to probably get the hysterectomy, because the oncologist said you can either do chemo, radiation, or the hysterectomy. Obviously, I think the smart choice is the hysterectomy. I’ll still keep my ovaries.”

She added, “A lot of women go through it silently without anyone to talk to and they’re scared by themselves. And that was me until I decided to upload the video about what was happening with me… I appreciate all the love.”