Zendaya is sparking rumors that she’s secretly married to Tom Holland!

The “Euphoria” star was spotted wearing a gold ring similar to a wedding band while stepping out for a meeting with film producer Josh Lieberman in Beverly Hills in a photo obtained by E! News.

For the meeting, Zendaya kept it casual with a white tee, black pants, and a light trucker jacket.

News broke about Zendaya and Tom’s engagement in early 2025 when she sported a diamond sparkler on her left hand.

Sources told TMZ that Holland proposed in a romantic and intimate way between Christmas and New Year's.

Tom’s dad Dominic Holland eventually confirmed their engagement on Patreon.

According to People magazine, he shared , "Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well-prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

Dominic confessed he does “fret” over their fame, but insisted, "I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”

Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021, and an insider told People they wouldn’t get married right away.