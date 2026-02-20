Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

Country Luke Combs is a dad again!



Combs’ wife Nicole gave birth to their third child weeks ago, but didn’t announce it until now.

Along with revealing that they welcomed a baby boy named Chet, the couple wrote on Instagram, “Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles 🥰.”

The pair included pics of them with their newborn and two other sons Tex Lawrence, 3, and Beau Lee, 2.

In early January, Nicole celebrated Chet’s anticipated arrival, posting pics of herself on the beach.

She wrote, “Soon to be, mom of 3 ✨.”

In September, Luke and Nicole announced that they were expecting again.

In a joint Instagram , they said, “Third time’s a charm! ✨Baby #3 coming this winter 🤍.”

Luke and Nicole have been together since 2016.

Last week, Nicole celebrated their relationship on Valentine’s Day.