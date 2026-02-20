Kelly Clarkson Says Ending Her Talk Show Was ‘Easy Decision as a Mama’

Getty Images

Weeks after announcing that her show was coming to an end, Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her decision to quit “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

During an appearance on “Today,” Clarkson noted that her decision was based on her family.

Referencing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death, she said, “I think everybody probably gets the timing. Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now.”

Clarkson and Blackstock share two kids together.

She noted, “You got kids, we’ve all got kids, and it’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is. I was like, ‘I know everybody thinks she’s, like, quitting.’ I’m like, ‘I still have other jobs, so I’m still doing stuff.’ There’s just too much on the plate, so I was like, ‘You know what? It’s time to pull back.'”

Aside from “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kelly is also a judge on “The Voice.”

Raving about “The Kelly Clarkson Show” cast and crew, Clarkson admitted, “That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision as a mama.”

Clarkson has been hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for seven years.

Earlier this month, Clarkson announced that she was leaving in a statement to the cast and crew.

Kelly wrote, "I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

The show was moved from Los Angeles to New York in 2023.

She continued, “Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”