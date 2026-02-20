How Johnny Depp Helped Eric Dane During His Battle with ALS (Report)

Getty Images

Johnny Depp was reportedly there for Eric Dane when he needed it most.

Dane passed away on Thursday, and now a source tells Page Six that Depp made one of his L.A. homes available to Eric during his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Depp reportedly offered Dane a pay-what-you-can arrangement.

The insider explained, “Eric [had] one less thing to worry about,” sharing that Eric was “living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could — or couldn’t — for rent.”

The source added, “Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden.”

Page Six reports the men had met through mutual friends years ago.

Dane had announced he was battling ALS in April of last year, and later said it was progressing rapidly.

In a statement, Dane's family confirmed his passing, saying, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."