Eric Dane is speaking from beyond the grave.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star filmed a final interview for Netflix’s “Famous Last Words” posthumous interview series in the months before he died.

Dane, who battled ALS, sat down with Brad Falchuk for the conversation, which was filmed "under an agreement that the episode would only be aired after his death.”

In the interview, Eric says of the concept, “It’s kind of cool, I think… the idea of living on past the moment when you peace out. It’s pretty interesting to me… speaking from the dead.”

The interview covers his childhood and career and endS with a message to his daughters with Rebecca Gayheart, Billie and Georgia.

Dane says, “These words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach, the two of you, me, and mom — in Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me.”

He continues, “First, live now. Right now. In the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I have been wandering around mentally and lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt. I’ve replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. ‘I shouldn’t have done this. I never should’ve that.’ No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don’t want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So, you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment.”

“Second, fall in love,” he said. “Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you want to get up in the morning, drives you through the entire day. I fell in love for the first time when I was about your age. I fell in love with acting. That love eventually got me through my darkest hours, my darkest days, my darkest year. I still love my work, I still look forward to it, I still want to get in front of a camera and play my part. My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me. Find something that excites you. Find your path, your purpose, your dream. Then go for it. Really go for it.”

Dane’s third lesson is to “choose your friends wisely.” He adds, “Find your people and allow them to find you and then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you, no judgement, no conditions, no questions asked. I’m so thankful for my very close family and friends."

Eric’s fourth lesson is “to fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.”