“America’s Next Top Model” is making headlines again with the Netflix documentary “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,” and E!’s "Dirty Rotten Scandal” doc dropping in March 2026.

Now, we’re looking back at some of the former winners from “ANTM” and where they are now.

Adrianne Curry, Cycle 1

Adrianne Curry is "hard retired from Hollywood,” according to her Instagram account. Curry, who was once married to “Brady Bunch” star Christopher Knight, is now living a quieter life selling Avon in Montana. DailyMail.com reports she lives with her husband Matthew Rhode, a voice actor and Twitch streamer.

Yoanna House, Cycle 2

Yoanna House now lives in Florida, where she works as a model, TV host, producer, modeling coach, and runway coach, according to her website. She even runs modeling camps and workshops. While Yoanna did not participate in the Netflix documentary, she will be featured in E!’s "Dirty Rotten Scandal” doc dropping in March 2026.

Eva Pigford, Cycle 3

After “ANTM,” Eva Pigford, now Eva Marcille, transitioned to acting. She landed roles in projects like “Smallville,” “The Young and the Restless, and her current gig on BET, “All the Queen’s Men.” Eva even dabbled with some more reality TV, joining “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for two seasons, starting in 2018.

Naima Mora, Cycle 4

These days Naima Mora is "a multidisciplinary artist whose career spans modeling, acting, writing, public speaking and directing,” according to her website. She wrote the off-Broadway one-woman show "The Amazing Adventures of a Woman In Need” and the book “Model Behavior.” She’s currently working on a documentary about her grandmother called “Elizabeth Speaks,” which is scheduled to release in June 2028.

Nicole Linkletter, Cycle 5

Nicole Linkletter worked as a busy model after winning “ANTM” in 2005. In more recent years she has shifted away from the spotlight. Linkletter married Adam Nathanson in 2013 and they have two children. Take a peek at her Instagram for all the cute pics of her and her little ones living on the West Coast.

Dani Evans, Cycle 6

Dani Evans, who was at the center of the tooth-gap drama in Season 6, went on to walk in Fashion Week shows and appear in magazines after “ANTM.” Eventually, however, she walked away from the business. She went on to write "The Skinny on Getting In: An Inside Peek into the Fashion World for the Aspiring Model,” and People magazine reports she started a hat company called Monrowe, and she’s working on her memoir.

CariDee English, Cycle 7

CariDee English enjoyed print modeling and some acting stints on “One Tree Hill” and “Gossip Girl, after winning “ANTM.” She now works as a model and photographer. According to her Instagram account,she’s attending the Berklee School of Music.

Jaslene González, Cycle 8

Jaslene González left “ANTM” as a print and runway model, and she still models today. People magazine reports she also has her own training course called On Set with Jaslene and a jewelry collection called Starlite by J.

Saleisha Stowers, Cycle 9

Saleisha Stowers started out in modeling, but found even more success in acting. She starred on “All My Children,” "Day of Our Lives” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas," and landed guest roles on shows like “New Girl.” She also owns her own health and wellness coaching company, SS Body & Nutrition.

Whitney Thompson, Cycle 10

The show’s first plus-size winner Whitney Thompson found success modeling for brands like Forever 21 and Panache Lingerie, People reports. On her website, she says, "I have spent the last decade traveling all over the world, mostly for modeling jobs,” but life has slowed down a bit now that she’s married with children. The reality star also describes herself as a restaurant owner, travel enthusiast, vegan, animal lover, and fashion fiend.

Brittany “McKey" Sullivan, Cycle 11

Brittany “McKey” Sullivan tried her hand at modeling after the show, but DailyMail.com reports she now owns a food truck with her husband, MMA fighter Sam Alvey. The couple has six kids together, according to the publication, and Sullivan is studying to become a midwife.

Teyona Anderson, Cycle 12

After her time on “ANTM,” Teyona Anderson found success with modeling in South Africa. DailyMail.com reports she appeared in publications like Glamour South Africa and O, The Oprah Magazine South Africa. People adds, that Anderson also hit the runway there for Arise Cape Town Fashion Week and South Africa Fashion Week. According to DailyMail.com, Teyona stepped away from modeling after welcoming a son in 2017.

Nicole Fox, Cycle 13

Nicole Fox continued modeling after “ANTM,” appearing in Seventeen and posing for brands like Heritage 1981 and Steve Madden. She went on to land roles on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and in the 2014 film “Redlands.” These days, DailyMail.com says she traded modeling for art and is living in Maryland with her husband and son.

Krista White, Cycle 14

Krista White worked as a model after her big win, before becoming a fashion director of DLXVRSN Magazine. She also became a social media influencer for a time, but has since gone pretty quiet on her channels. In her bio, she mentions she is married to Tony Simmons.

Ann Ward, Cycle 15

Ann Ward decided not to pursue a career in modeling. According to her website she returned to "her first love; art and animation.” She’s working as an artist and illustrator and living in Dallas. In her free time, Ward enjoys Dungeons & Dragons gaming, gardening and has a strong love of paleontology.

Brittani Kline, Cyle 16

Brittani Kline had an on-again, off -gain journey with modeling. DailyMail.com reports she tried moving to NYC right after the show, but ended up leaving because of her health. She went back to school in Pennsylvania and earned a degree in English writing and Spanish. She then returned to modeling and landed in Interview magazine and on the runway at New York Fashion Week. By 2017, she had left modeling again to welcome a son and earn her master’s degree.

Lisa D’Amato, Cycle 17

Lisa D’Amato won the show's All-Star season, landing modeling contracts afterward. Eventually, she moved on to music and other reality shows like "Celebrity Rehab," "Marriage Boot Camp," and even "Shark Tank." Now, she runs her own reusable bib business and posts political pole-dancing videos on Instagram. She’s living in Europe at the moment to care for her father, and fans will see more of her in E!’s "Dirty Rotten Scandal” doc.

Sophie Sumner, Cycle 18

Sophie Summer became a working model after winning “ANTM’s” British Invasion season. She also pursued singing and acting and appeared on the reality show "Taking New York” in 2015. Summer has also enjoyed years of TV hosting for BBC, ABC, Amazon Live, and other outlets.

Laura James, Cycle 19

Laura James, daughter of “Dynasty” actor John James, found success as a model and an actress after the show, appearing in a Guess campaign and landing roles in “Grandfathered,” "The Young and the Restless,” and other projects. She is married to “Chicago Fire” star Jon-Michael Ecker.

Jourdan Miller, Cycle 20

Jourdan Miller continues to work in the modeling world. DailyMail.com reports she is with the agency Vampped, and oversees her own fashion and beauty blog, Love, Jourdan.

Keith Carlos, Cycle 21

After becoming the first male winner of “ANTM,” Keith Carlos became a model with brands like Macy’s, Lucky Brand, and Adidas. The former NFL player also starred in music videos, among them Cardi B’s “Be Careful.”

Nyle DiMarco, Cycle 22

Not only did Nyle DiMarco, the first deaf winner on the show, win “ANTM," he went on to win “Dancing with the Stars” Season 22! After his wins, however, DiMarco went back to his first love… acting. He has appeared on “Station 19” and “Queer as Folk,” among other projects. Nyle also produced the Netflix show “Deaf U” in 2020 and the documentary “Audible” in 2021. His book "Deaf Utopia: A Memoir — and a Love Letter to a Way of Life” was published in 2022.

India Gants, Cycle 23

India Gants moved away from modeling after the show and landed on Season 3 of “Odd Mom Out.” She is now living in the Pacific Northwest, working as a content creator, and hosts the podcast “The Sober Scoop,” on which she discusses sobriety.

Kyla Coleman, Cycle 24

