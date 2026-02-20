Alyssa Milano & Jeannie Mai Bring Awareness to Perimenopause: ‘It’s for Us’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Alyssa Milano and Jeannie Mai teamed up on the docuseries “Balance: A Perimenopause Journey.”

“Extra” spoke with the two, who discussed the profound and transformative stage of life that affects more than 85 million women in the U.S.

Jeannie shared, “I didn’t even know that perimenopause was a thing unless you have hot flashes and then today, I understand that 100% of women will experience what I’m going through right now.”

Alyssa noted, “They literally just started studying this, like, recently.”

“We made this docuseries for us,” Mai chimed in. “It’s for us, by us, for us.”

According to Jeannie, women as early as 35 can experience perimenopause.

She went on, “We do have daughters and we don’t want them to navigate this alone.”

Despite experimenting perimenopause, Alyssa is feeling “better,” saying, “We’re able to regulate my hormones in a way that it stays consistent.”

She pointed out, “I’m off my anxiety meds, like, everything just feels like I came into my power, not mentally but also physically.”