Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form Split

Getty Images

“The White Lotus” actress Alexandra Daddario and her husband Andrew Form are calling it quits after three years.

In a statement, Daddario’s rep told TMZ, “The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition.”

The news comes over a year after they welcomed their first child together.

In 2022, Alexandra and Andrew tied the knot at Preservation Hall in New Orleans in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family.

She told Vogue, "We loved the look of Preservation Hall — it was so old, so historic, it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans.”

Form’s children Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6, played major roles in the wedding, serving as groomsmen and ring bearers.

The pair met during the pandemic in New York City. She explained, “I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks. He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.”

“I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” Alexandra quipped. “Nowadays you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps!”

Weeks later, they had their first date in his hotel room at the Greenwich Hotel. She noted, “It was peak COVID and because he was a guest — one of three in the whole hotel — we had our first date by the fire in their downstairs living room. I brought my dog, and she wandered into the kitchen at one point, and we didn’t notice. Someone came out holding her, and said, ‘Is this your dog?’”

The pair made it Instagram official in May 2021 with a kissing photo.