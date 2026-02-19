Virginia Giuffre’s Family Reacts to Former Prince Andrew’s Arrest: ’No One Is Above the Law’

Getty Images

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Now, the family of his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, is reacting to the news.

Her brother Sky Roberts and sister-in-law Amanda Roberts spoke to NBC News.

Amanda got emotional, saying, "I’m not sure that it’s fully hit us yet. I think it feels like this surreal moment, a piece of justice that Virginia has been fighting of this entire time. We are just so proud. We are so proud. We are so freaking proud of our sister right now.”

Sky added, “The thing that keeps resonating in my head, she famously said, and I’m just going to paraphrase this now, 'They know what happened, we know what happened. And only one of us is telling the truth and we know that’s us.'”

Amanda continued, “We encourage the U.S. to keep the pressure going… it’s ticking in the U.S. and it is time for us to start pushing for real justice.”

Giuffre’s siblings, including Sky and Amanda as well as Danny Wilson and his wife Lanette, shared a joint statement with CBS News.

They wrote, "At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty."

The message continued, "On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.'s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor."

They insisted, "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

Giuffre claimed she was sexually trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have sex with the royal three times when she was 17. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

She filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew, and they reached a settlement in 2022.

Epstein was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 but died by suicide before he went to trial.