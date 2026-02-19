'The Pitt’s’ Sepideh Moafi on Butting Heads with Noah Wyle’s Dr. Robby (Exclusive)

Warrick Page/HBO Max

She’s the new doc on “The Pitt” who’s really pushing Dr. Robby’s buttons!

“Extra” spoke with a grateful Sepideh Moafi, who said she was thrilled to join this well-oiled machine and to “add a different fabric” to the tapestry of “The Pitt.”

Moafi noted, “I didn’t want to disrupt the set that I was walking into. It was something that was already working so beautifully. I could only hope that I would add a different sort of fabric or texture.”

Before joining “The Pitt,” Sepideh played Jennifer Beals’ girlfriend on “The L Word: Generation Q.”

She grew up in California’s Bay Area after living her early childhood as an Iranian refugee in Germany.

Moafi noted, “Joining ‘The Pitt’ meant a lot to me on so many different levels because it’s a story that I believe in in so many ways and that has struck a cultural chord for a reason.”

On the show, Dr. Al-Hashimi finds herself butting heads with the staff as she pushes the latest medical technology.

When Sepideh first read the script, she had questions!

Sepideh said, “I had quite a few judgments about who she was and why she takes this approach, but the more I immerse myself in her world, I understand that it feels in ways we’re at an impasse in the health care system and I think at this point, we need to learn how to use this before it uses us and we end up in ‘The Terminator’ or something.”