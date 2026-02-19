Television February 19, 2026
'The Pitt’s’ Sepideh Moafi on Butting Heads with Noah Wyle’s Dr. Robby (Exclusive)
She’s the new doc on “The Pitt” who’s really pushing Dr. Robby’s buttons!
“Extra” spoke with a grateful Sepideh Moafi, who said she was thrilled to join this well-oiled machine and to “add a different fabric” to the tapestry of “The Pitt.”
Moafi noted, “I didn’t want to disrupt the set that I was walking into. It was something that was already working so beautifully. I could only hope that I would add a different sort of fabric or texture.”
Before joining “The Pitt,” Sepideh played Jennifer Beals’ girlfriend on “The L Word: Generation Q.”
She grew up in California’s Bay Area after living her early childhood as an Iranian refugee in Germany.
Moafi noted, “Joining ‘The Pitt’ meant a lot to me on so many different levels because it’s a story that I believe in in so many ways and that has struck a cultural chord for a reason.”
On the show, Dr. Al-Hashimi finds herself butting heads with the staff as she pushes the latest medical technology.
When Sepideh first read the script, she had questions!
Sepideh said, “I had quite a few judgments about who she was and why she takes this approach, but the more I immerse myself in her world, I understand that it feels in ways we’re at an impasse in the health care system and I think at this point, we need to learn how to use this before it uses us and we end up in ‘The Terminator’ or something.”
“The Pitt” airs Thursdays on HBO Max.