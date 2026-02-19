Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the death of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria" star Eric Dane, who died Thursday at 53 following a courageous battle with ALS.

"Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

The WB

Alyssa Milano, who worked with Dane on “Charmed,” remembered Eric in an Instagram message.

“I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard,” she wrote. “And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca [Gayheart], everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family.”

Milano continued, “The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden.”

Getty Images

She went on, "He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me ‘Milano,' as if it was the only part of my name that mattered. My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home.”

Kevin McKidd, who worked with Dane on “Grey’s Anatomy,” shared a photo of Eric in character as Dr. Mark Sloan on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Rest in peace buddy.”

Selma Blair shared a clip of her and Eric from “Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane” on Instagram Stories and wrote, “I love you. And yours."

Ashton Kutcher paid tribute on X, writing, "The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth,” Kutcher, 48, wrote. “Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

Maria Shriver, shared on X, “I’m heartbroken by this devastating news about Eric Dane. What a tragedy. He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS. I was honored he chose my publishing imprint to publish his memoir. He told me he wanted his family to know how much he loved them, and he wanted to leave them a story they could be proud of. My love goes out to his family, and to all those battling this cruel disease, as well as all those caring for someone battling it.”

She ended by writing, “Godspeed, Eric. It was an honor to know you, and we will honor your story. ♥️”

Instagram

Nina Dobrev, who worked with Dane on “Redeeming Love,” posted on Instagram Stories, “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric. He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease.”