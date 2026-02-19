Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy Guthrie is still missing and the authorities are on the hunt for her kidnapper.

Earlier this month, the FBI released surveillance footage of a masked man tampering with Nancy’s front door camera before her disappearance on Feb. 1.

Days later, the FBI described the suspect as “a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, with an average build,” who carried an Ozark Trail Hiker backpack.

Along with trying to uncover all the information needed to identify her abductor, was an accomplice involved?

In a statement to People magazine, a spokesperson for Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, “The sheriff has said all along that while investigators are working to identify the person seen on doorbell video, they are not ruling out that that was the only person involved.”

It has just been announced that a $200,000 reward will be given for information leading to an arrest or Nancy’s whereabouts.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Arizona organization 88-Crime had “received an anonymous donation today of $100,000, allowing the program to increase the reward for this case to $102,500.”

The Sheriff Department added, “This is in addition to the $100,000 FBI reward being offered. The FBI is not involved in the administration of any non-FBI rewards.”