Getty Images

King Charles released a statement on Thursday following his brother Andrew’s arrest.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was taken into custody Thursday morning in the U.K.

The BBC reports he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Following Andrew’s arrest, King Charles shared on his website, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

He added, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

The king closed with, "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The king was not informed of his brother's arrest before it happened, according to People magazine.

It is unknown what misconduct is under investigation.

The Guardian reports, "The arrest appears related to his conduct as a UK trade envoy and follows the disclosure of emails related to [the late Jeffrey] Epstein.”

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Later, Charles attended the first day of London Fashion Week. He sat alongside British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir in the first row at the NEWGEN 180 The Strand showspace.