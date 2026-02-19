Former Prince Andrew Arrested in U.K. on His 66th Birthday

Getty Images

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was arrested Thursday morning in the U.K.

The BBC reports a team of police took Andrew, who turned 66 today, into custody at King Charles’ Sandringham estate.

According to the outlet, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police told the BBC in a statement, "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

The statement continued, "We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

BBC also noted police were conducting searches in Berkshire and Norfolk related to the case.

It is unknown what misconduct is under investigation.

The Guardian reports, "The arrest appears related to his conduct as a U.K. trade envoy and follows the disclosure of emails related to [the late Jeffrey] Epstein.”

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Following Andrew’s arrest, King Charles released a statement on his website that said, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

He added, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."