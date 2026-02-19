Getty Images

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, is all over the news with his history-making arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Over the past few years, his life has been under scrutiny due to his friendship with convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has been portrayed on a variety of TV shows and movies over the years, including “A Very Royal Scandal” and “Scoop.”

“A Very Royal Scandal,” a miniseries, and the feature film “Scoop,” both released in 2024, centered on his infamous “Newsnight” interview with Emily Maitlis.

In the 2019 interview, Andrew denied having a sexual relationship with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, insisting that her memory of him being sweaty during their encounter proved she was lying. He claimed he isn’t able to sweat due to an “adrenaline overdose.”

With the help of prosthetics, Rufus Sewell portrayed Andrew in “Scoop,” even reenacting part of the interview. The film was about how the disastrous interview was secured.

Michael Sheen portrayed Andrew in the three-part drama “A Very Royal Scandal,” about Maitlis’ version of the events leading up to her interview.

At the time, Sheen told the BBC, “For me, personally, playing characters that are based on real people are a bit more intense than others and I enjoy that. I've tried to stay as true to the version of Prince Andrew that I have been able to research and see."

“The Crown” enlisted James Murray to play Andrew in its final seasons. Adrian Scarborough and Tom Byrne portrayed younger versions of Andrew in the series about Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Niklas Kohrt played a small part as Andrew in “Spencer,” the 2021 film about the tension between Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) and the Royal Family during Christmas in 1991.

“The Windsors” put a more comedic spin on the royals, with Tim Wallers playing Andrew.