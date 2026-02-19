Eric Dane, 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Euphoria' Star, Dies at 53

Eric Dane, the actor who became a household name as "McSteamy" on "Grey's Anatomy" and who had a compelling part on the series "Euphoria" playing the father of Jacob Elordi's character, has died at 53.

He had announced he was battling ALS in April of last year, and later said it was progressing rapidly.

TMZ broke the news that Dane died Thursday evening at an L.A.-area hospital, his wife Rebecca Gayheart, their daughters, and several friends and relatives by his side.

Watch "Extra's" final sit-down with him: