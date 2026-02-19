Instagram

Three months after they sparked romance rumors, model Emily Ratajkowski is going public with director Romain Gavras.

On Thursday, Emily posted intimate pics of them together on Instagram.

In one photo, Ratajkowski is holding a glass of wine while Romain has his hands affectionately around her neck and waist.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In another photo, they are sitting next to each other at a restaurant with menus in front of them.

Other photos show Emily seemingly at home with Romain with a towel on her head.

Emily and Romain had everyone talking in November when they were spotted getting cozy in New York City in photos obtained by E! News .

In September, Emily was linked to Austin Butler after they were spotted together at the Waverly Inn in the Big Apple.

At the time, a source told Page Six , “They were in a big half booth in the center of the restaurant for everyone to see. His arm was kind of around her and he kept nodding at what she said.”