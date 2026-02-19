Anna Duggar, 37, is back on social media for the first time since her husband Josh Duggar’s arrest five years ago.

The now blonde Duggar took to Instagram to show off puppies on her Golden Grove Pups account, where she sells English Cream Golden Retrievers.

She explained in the video, “We are just waiting for our vet appointment, and I thought I would introduce you to some of our guys.”

Instagram

Adding, “They’re just sweet little guys. One thing about English Creams is that they tend to be a much milder breed… they definitely enjoy their snuggle time."

Anna wrote in the caption, "Meet Whitaker, Beaumont, and Harrington — three of our handsome little golden guys 🐶💛."

Instagram

She continued, "They’ll be heading to their new homes very soon! We always love hearing what our program means to the wonderful families who welcome these beautiful pups into their forever homes. Maybe yours will be next? 😎🐾”

Anna, a mother of seven, has been posting lots of videos of the puppies with her kids, but has stayed off camera herself until now.

Anna and Josh appeared on “19 Kids and Counting” together, and their wedding was featured during Season 2.

Josh was arrested in April 2021, and he was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.