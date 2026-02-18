Shia LaBeouf Headbutts Man, Is Wrestled to Ground in Mardi Gras Fight Video

Getty Images

New video has emerged from Shia LaBeouf’s wild night in New Orleans.

In the TMZ video, the actor, 39, is seen headbutting a man and getting wrestled to the ground.

The alleged altercation went down in the French Quarter, where LaBeouf was arrested in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday.

Local news channel 4WWL reports that two men accused LaBeouf of assault and he is now facing two charges of simple battery.

The incident unfolded at an establishment on Royal Street in the French Quarter.

Afterward, LaBeouf was then taken to the hospital to treat any injuries.

Hours later, LaBeouf was back in a big way, partying on Bourbon Street for Mardi Gras.

Local station WGNO reported Shia was seen dancing in the streets, wearing Mardi Gras beads and holding his jail release paperwork in his mouth.

Following this arrest, TMZ reported that LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth separated a year ago.