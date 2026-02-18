Sheriff Reveals Security Cam Footage in Nancy Guthrie Case Could Hold New Clue

Getty Images

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is taking a second look at security camera footage from Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy’s home the night she disappeared.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing February 1, and authorities have since released photos of a masked, armed person caught on video by a security camera outside her home the day she disappeared.

Now, Sheriff Christopher Nanos tells NBC News that they believe the masked person may have been wearing a ring.

He said, "I look at the same photo you look at and I get, I see it,” adding, “I’m going to give that to my team. They’ll look at that. They’ll analyze it and we’ll see. Maybe, maybe it is.”

They are also trying to track down the unique holster the person was wearing.

“We know he had a gun,” Nanos said. "We know he had a holster that had some pretty unique characteristics."

The continued, “We can’t quite identify it yet, but that’s being worked on. So, naturally, we go to our gun shops everywhere and say: ‘Have you seen this guy? Can you help us identify this weapon? Can you help us identify this holster?’”

Investigators know that the person’s backpack is only sold at Walmart, and Nanos said, “We’re working with our Walmart managers all across the state to try to find out how many sales were there of that backpack in the last 20, 30 days, the last 60 days,” he said.

Nanos also spoke about plans for further DNA testing, after gloves found near Guthrie’s home did not yield any results in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System known as the CODIS database.

“Now we start with genealogy and some of the partial DNA we have at the home,” Nanos said.

“To me, that’s more critical than any glove I found two miles away. I’m not dismissing the glove two miles away, but I have gloves five miles away, 10 miles away, so we prioritize," he said.