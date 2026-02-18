Celebrity News February 18, 2026
Peter Greene’s Cause of Death Revealed
Over two months after “Pulp Fiction” actor Peter Greene was found dead in his NYC home, new details have been revealed.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City told TMZ that Greene’s official cause of death is “gunshot wound of the left axilla with injury of the brachial artery.”
Greene fatally shot himself in the armpit and the bullet caused damage to the artery that sends blood to the arm and hand.
Greene’s death has been listed as accidental.
In December, TMZ reported that police were called after a neighbor heard music playing all night in Greene’s apartment.
Greene was dead at the scene.
Greene’s manager Gregg Edwards confirmed his passing to The New York Daily News, but did not offer a cause.
He told THR of "one of the best character actors on the planet," "He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed."