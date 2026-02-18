Instagram

The FBI believes there is a chance Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy was taken to Mexico, TMZ reports.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing February 1, and authorities have since released photos of a masked, armed person caught on video by a security camera outside her home the day she disappeared.

TMZ sources say the FBI has asked federal law enforcement in Mexico to spread the word about the case to local police agencies.

The outlet adds that authorities have checked Border Patrol cameras and electronic devices for evidence Nancy was taken across the border but haven’t found anything.

Insiders tell TMZ that the FBI believes that if Nancy was moved to Mexico, it was likely not directly after the kidnapping.

The news comes after TMZ received multiple emails from the same person demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information about Nancy’s whereabouts, alluding to her being in Mexico.

The person told the outlet in one note to "be prepared to go International” and wrote in another, "I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border and I was told to shut up so I know who he is and that was definitely Nancy with them.”