Catherine O’Hara Laid to Rest in Private Memorial

Getty Images

Two weeks after her passing, Catherine O’Hara has been laid to rest.

O’Hara’s private memorial took place February 14 at St. Martin of Tours Church in Los Angeles.

Catherine’s friend Kelly Lynch took a photo of the memorial booklet, writing on Instagram, “Rest in peace darling Catherine.”

Kelly also included a quote by Raymond Carver in her caption.

The quote read, “And did you get what you wanted from this life, even so? I did. And what did you want? To call myself beloved, to feel myself beloved on the earth.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that O’Hara died of a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as an underlying cause.