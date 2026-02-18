Brandi Glanville Finally Knows What Caused Her Mysterious Facial Disfigurement

Getty Images

Brandi Glanville is on the road to recovery after years of suffering from a mystery ailment that caused facial disfigurement.

Glanville spoke with TMZ outside of a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills, revealing she finally has answers.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum had long believed she had a face parasite, and she told TMZ, “I definitely had a parasite,” but said she was “shocked” to learn her breast implants had ruptured, causing further issues.

Brandi explained, “Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over my lymph nodes. That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn't get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged."

The reality star went on, “My implants I’ve had for 20 years almost, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine. It wasn’t until I had a sonogram… I’d checked everything else, I went to 21 doctors, I spent so much money and there is such a thing as breast-implant illness. You really should change your breast implants out at 10 years, and I just didn’t do it."

She had the mentality, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” saying she’s now "learned a really, really hard lesson.”

The 53-year-old has now had her implants removed, and another doctor is using “lasers and different things” to take care of the damage to her face.

She said with a smile, “It just sucks to age 20 years overnight.”

Brandi said, “Next... I had a bunch of teeth pulled, I have to get that fixed."

Glanville had been suffering from the mystery illness since 2023, and had to be hospitalized in April 2025.

At the time, she shared on X, “My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

She then explained on Instagram that the medical issue is “moving down my body. It’s my neck now, it’s my collar bone,” adding, as she pointed to her chest, “It’s right here.”

A month earlier, she had detailed other symptoms, posting on X, “I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area1on side of neck &1in back of neck I have chills &A constant oily fowl tasting drainage from face into mouth it's acidic&is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen.Drs at Kaiser say I'm fine :/HELP ME.”

Around the same time, Brandi told Us Weekly that the medical crisis had taken its financial toll, costing her “over $113,000.”