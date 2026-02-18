Getty Images

Eight months after Anne Burrell’s death, a police report is shedding more light on her shocking passing.

In a new report obtained by People magazine, the New York Police Department confirmed the existence of a “suicidal note,” which was left in her room at her Brooklyn home.

According to the police report, an investigator also found “suicidal” journal entries on the bed in the same room.

In July, the New York City medical examiner's office confirmed to NBC News that Anne had died by suicide.

According to People magazine, the M.E.'s office determined she passed away from "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

In June, sources told The New York Post that Anne was surrounded by dozens of pills when her husband Stuart Claxton found her in the shower at her Brooklyn home.

TMZ’s law enforcement insiders also confirmed the “large quantity” of pills at the scene.

According to the site, Claxton last saw Burrell alive at 1 a.m., six to seven hours before the shocking discovery.

He reportedly called 911 around 8 a.m.

People reports the 911 call to the New York Fire Department was for a person who may have suffered a cardiac arrest. While Anne’s name was not used, the address matched Burrell’s.