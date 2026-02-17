Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Victoria Jones, daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, tragically died January 1 at just 34, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

Citing the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in San Francisco, People magazine reports that Victoria died from the “toxic effects of cocaine.” Her death was ruled an accident.

TMZ reports Victoria was found dead on New Year’s Day at Fairmont San Francisco.

Dispatch audio obtained by the site last month revealed she may have suffered a drug overdose.

The dispatcher can be heard saying, “Code 3 for the overdose, color change.”

The San Francisco Police Department told TMZ that officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person at 3:14 a.m. When they arrived, officers met with paramedics who had declared an adult female dead.

A source also told NBC Bay Area that a woman believed to be Victoria was found in the hallway of the hotel. The insider added that no foul play was suspected.

After her death, her family told People in a statement, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”