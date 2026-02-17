Teyana Taylor Helps TikToker Chanell Sykes with Red-Carpet Makeover

Instagram

Teyana Taylor may have missed New York Fashion Week, but she was a little busy rescuing a loyal fan, TikToker Chanell Sykes.

Sykes went viral for all the wrong reasons after she shared a botched attempt at recreating Teyana’s look.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Chanell, who opened up about Teyana reaching out to her after the video was viewed 8 million times.

Chanell shared, “She DM’d me and she was like, ‘Girl, where are you? And I was like, ‘I’m in Dallas, but I could be wherever you need me to be.’”