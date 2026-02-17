Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf is in trouble with the law.

The actor was arrested in the early morning hours of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, according to local news station 4WWL.

The outlet reports that two men accused LaBeouf of assault and he is now facing two charges of simple battery.

The alleged altercation unfolded at an establishment on Royal Street in the French Quarter.

Police told 4WWL, Shia was asked to leave a business. When he didn’t, he was removed, and that’s when he allegedly hit a victim with “closed fists” multiple times.

The “Transformers” left, but allegedly came back and victims told police he was "acting even more aggressive” and people tried to hold him back.

Police told 4WWL, Shia then allegedly attacked the same person again, punching them in the upper body.

The outlet reports, Shia allegedly hit a second person in the nose. LaBeouf was then held until police arrived.

LaBeouf was then taken to the hospital to treat any injuries.