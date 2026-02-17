Shia LaBeouf & Wife Mia Goth Split a Year Ago (Report)

Getty

Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth called it quits about a year ago, a source tells TMZ.

The couple wed in 2016 and share a daughter but haven’t been photographed together publicly since January 2025. At the time, they were seen taking a stroll in L.A.

Page Six sources say that Shia has since moved to New Orleans, where he was just arrested in the wee hours of Mardi Gras.

Local news channel 4WWL reports that two men accused LaBeouf of assault and he is now facing two charges of simple battery.

The alleged altercation unfolded at an establishment on Royal Street in the French Quarter.