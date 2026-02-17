Nancy Guthrie Case: DNA on Gloves Doesn’t Match DNA in Home, No Database Hits

Getty Images

There’s a new update in the investigation of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie.

It was recently reported that a black glove with DNA was found that seemed to match the one seen in a video that showed a gloved, masked, armed man outside Nancy's front door.

DNA was collected and tested, but it didn’t match any DNA in the national database aka CODIS.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said, “There were no DNA hits in CODIS. At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation."

They also revealed on X that the DNA from the gloves “did not match DNA found at the property."

They noted, “DNA found at the property is being analyzed and further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation."

Law enforcement is also searching for other items seen in the surveillance video released to the public last week.

According to TMZ, authorities have been reaching out to manufacturers and retailers to uncover more information that could be relevant to the investigation.