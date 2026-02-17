‘My Strange Addiction’: James Eats 20 Lbs. of Butter Per Month! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “My Strange Addiction.”

James, 38, from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, is addicted to butter.

He insists, "Sure, I'm spending 40 to 50 bucks on butter a week, but every block of butter is an investment in my health."

After overhauling his diet from junk and processed foods, he’s upped the natural fat in his meals, consuming 5 lbs. of butter per week and 20 lbs. per month.

He keeps his fridge stocked with different types of butter and adds it to every meal, even snacking on it!

James said, "Growing up, we ate like most Americans — lots of fast food, lots of processed foods, microwave foods. Not much was made on the stovetop. I was overweight. I grew sicker and unhealthier. I got into negative metabolic health issues such as pre-diabetes, anxiety, depression. I didn't realize they were directly tied to the food that I was eating. And I knew I had to change something."

He went on, “Don’t hide from the fat,” adding, "I started to eat butter all the time and life opened up for me. I've improved my health. I've improved my workouts. I've improved my mental capacity. I've responded the best to eating butter."