Getty Images

Reports that “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery, 44, has given birth to her first child appear to be backed up by new snaps.

In photos obtained by Page Six and published Tuesday, Dockery is seen pushing a baby in a stroller.

The outing comes a month after Hello magazine reported that she had welcomed her first child with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge.

In September, Dockery opened up about sharing her pregnancy news with her castmates.

She said the cast was “hugely supportive,” adding, “I've told people individually over the last couple of months and there's been a lot of voice notes between me and Jo. Already getting some good advice from this one.”