Lisa Vanderpump on Naughty ‘Pump Rules’ Cast & the OG She’d Bring Back! (Exclusive)

Getty

Lisa Vanderpump is dishing on “Vanderpump Rules” Season 12, which features a whole new cast.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Lisa, who said of the group, "They're a naughty cast," adding, "I like this cast very much, but they also have a lot of personal story, which I think is great."

Lisa called it a "totally different” season, saying, “It’s a new set of people with a new set of problems… That's the great thing about reality, is it takes these twists and turns and they’re unexpected.”

She teased what’s in store for the finale and two-part reunion, where she says they really “opened up emotionally.”

Vanderpump shared, “Obviously, they want to stay on the show, and they want to try and resolve some of the relationships that get complicated and then they end up being vulnerable. Yeah, reunions are tough, but this group, they’re pretty outspoken, I have to say. They don’t hold anything back.”

She emphasized, “They’re complicated young people and they want to be heard.”

Lisa, an LGBTQ advocate, also recalled a vulnerable moment she shared with Venus.

She said, “I think Venus’ story is a particularly painful one when they talk about bullying and how they felt very reluctant to share their life and their authentic self.” Lisa added, "To suddenly be hosting Pride on a television show, I mean, it gives me [goose]bumps thinking about it... Big moments like that, yeah, and you see growth in characters and people that's wonderful to see."

As for which OG cast members she would love to bring back on “Vanderpump Rules,” Lisa brought up Stassi Schroeder, who is on her other show "Vanderpump Villa," and Tom Schwartz.

Lisa said of Tom, "I guess my relationship with Tom Schwartz has always been very close. I find him very lovable, and there's no ego in the game. Some of the others let their ego kind of get carried away."

Lisa joked, "I used to be talking to their assistants. I don't even have an assistant!" She added, "I said to this cast, and it kind of makes me laugh when I say it, I say, 'This time next year, you're all gonna be a pain in the ass, and that's how I'll know the show is a success.'"

Plus, after departing “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2019, is there anyone she keeps in touch with?

She answered, "None of them," then adding, “Well, Garcelle. Garcelle and I are close. She’s very supportive of me and vice versa. Love her dearly. But ironically, she’s the only one that's walked away as well, so maybe we have that in common.” Lisa added, "But the others... no, not so much."