James Van Der Beek Faced Massive Tax Bill Prior to His Death
“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly faced a crippling six-figure tax bill in the years leading up to his death, TMZ reports.
According to the site, the IRS issued a lien against the couple in November 2021 over unpaid taxes. They reportedly owed the IRS $95,438.31 for 2017 and $173,890.31 for 2019.
In total, they had to come up with $269,328.62.
According to TMZ, James and Kimberly paid the massive tax bill in April 2022.
The couple had moved from Beverly Hills to Texas in 2020 and had been renting a ranch outside of Austin. Weeks before James died, the couple bought the house for around $4 million. James’ rep told TMZ he was able to buy the house after friends helped with the downpayment.
Van Der Beek died February 11 at 48 after being diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in 2023.
Following his death, friends set up a GoFundMe page for his wife and six children to help with “essential living expenses, pay bills and support the children’s education." So far the fund has raised more than $2.6 million.
A message on the GoFundMe explained, “Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”