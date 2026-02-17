Civil Rights Icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Dead at 84

Getty Images

Reverend Jesse Jackson, the history-making civil rights leader, has died at 84.

Jackson’s passing was announced on his Instagram page with a message revealing that he “died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family."

No cause of death was given. Jackson revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

The Instagram message stated, “His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless — from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote-leaving an indelible mark on history.”

The message continued, "Reverend Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children — Sanita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson and grandchildren.”

Jackson’s children also shared, “Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

It was noted that public observances will be held in Chicago.

Jackson, a minister, became a civil rights activist in the 1960s and was known as a protégé to Martin Luther King Jr. He went on to run for president in 1984 and 1988, later serving as a shadow senator for the District of Columbia from 1991-1997.