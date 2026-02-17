“Law & Order” star Angie Harmon has rekindled a romance with model Tony Floyd 35 years after they first met!

Along with posting a series of kissing photos, Angie wrote on Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day Tony Floyd @studioavafilms …. 27 years later!”

Tony posted his own Instagram, sharing details on their relationship.

He wrote, “We met in Italy at eighteen — two kids scrambling for work, chasing modeling dreams, trying to build a life without starving along the way. There was a spark between us even then… but the timing wasn’t right.”

“In our twenties, we found ourselves in LA, both chasing acting,” Floyd went on. “You were always better than me. But we were together. And we were in love. You found your passion on the screen. I found mine shaping surfboards in Costa Mesa. Still, the timing wasn’t ours.

And then, after twenty-seven years, our paths crossed again — by chance, or maybe by fate. Now the timing is right. Now is our time, my love.”

Angie, 53, was previously married to former NFL quarterback Jason Sehorn for 15 years, until 2016.

Along with calling her “my everything,” Tony gushed, “I love you beyond anything words can hold. You are still the same kind, loving, breathtaking, passionate fighter I met thirty-five years ago on that subway platform in Italy.”

Tony also included a throwback film strip of them together when they were younger.