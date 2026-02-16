Why Tracy Morgan Is Comparing Daniel Radcliffe to ODB from Wu-Tang! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about their new sitcom “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.”

The show follows a former football star and washed-up filmmaker trying to make a comeback.

Daniel put it this way: “You get these two guys who think they're very different and then eventually find out that they're both coming back from these falls from these various scandals and disgraces that have kind of put them at the bottom of their industries again."

Morgan talked about the actors being an unlikely pairing explaining, "People ain't seen TV like this since Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Worlds collide. I'm not likening us to them, because that’s a classic, 'I Love Lucy.' But we want to strive to be there like that. And we work very hard.”

The comedian said of their off-screen relationship, "And I can honestly say off the camera, this man love me… He's always grabbing me and making sure I'm okay and everything. He knows my history as far as my health is concerned. So, he's always taking care of me, and I love him for that."

Daniel recalled having an instant connection with Tracy, saying, “We met and it was like it was pretty instant, like, you know, there's no one else like Tracy. What he does like can't be learned and it can't be taught and he's just, like, naturally one of the funniest people, definitely, that I've ever worked with.”

Morgan insisted of the “Harry Potter” star, “It's not just the funny with D… It’s the energy… He's the Old Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang for us… He’s the life.”

Radcliffe joked, “First of all, I get compared to Wu-Tang a lot,” adding, "I'm very much here to support Tracy, and I think I'm a pretty good straight man for comedy. But also, as the series goes on, like, my character gets a little more and more unhinged. So, I'm kind of allowed to be a bit crazier as the thing goes on."