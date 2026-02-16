Instagram

Love was in the air for the stars over the weekend as they celebrated Valentine’s Day!

Meghan Markle posted a sweet photo of Prince Harry holding their daughter Lilibet, a bouquet of red balloons in her hand!

The Duchess of Sussex wrote, “These two plus Archie equal my forever Valentines.”

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham shared a sexy selfie with wife Nicola Peltz, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day baby x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my valentines every year x I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you x.”

Instagram

Gwen Stefani posted a PDA-packed montage with Blake Shelton on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone !! but especially my favorite cowboy @blakeshelton love u so much 💓Gx."

Instagram

Hailey Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber, shared a love note on Instagram Stories that said, “You are my forever Valentine.”

Instagram

“Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams used Valentine’s Day to publicly declare his love for his longtime girlfriend… without mentioning her name.

He shared a collection of photos of her on Instagram Stories and wrote, “With me since my 2000 Gold Mazda Protege smoked and squealed and I had no job.”

In the same post, he gave his co-star Connor Storrie some love as well. Connor can be seen in one of the pics with a heart drawn around his face.

Getty Images