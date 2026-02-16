Stars Remember Robert Duvall: ‘Greatness Personified’

Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the death of Robert Duvall, who passed away Sunday at 95.

Michael Keaton wrote on Instagram, "Another friend goes down. acted with and became friends. shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. he was greatness personified as an actor. RIP RD.”

Jane Seymour remembered Duvall on Instagram, writing, in part, "There are actors who perform, and there are actors who inhabit a role completely. Robert Duvall did the latter. His presence on screen carried honesty, weight, and grace.”

Walton Goggins shared photos from the set of "The Apostle" and wrote on Instagram, "The celestial light just lost its glow..It certainly did for me. Bobby Duvall, the greatest storyteller of all time just left us. He was my friend. My mentor. I’ve had these photos with me for 30 years. They were taken by the still photographer on the set of 'THE APOSTLE,' the movie he wrote and directed. I was 24. The privilege of getting to work with this man, to know this man is still the most important experience of my life. He was my North Star, my hero. He knew it. He gave me permission, afforded me the privilege of never having to leave his side while we were working… we maintained a deep friendship for years after. He didn’t have to do that. But he did. He had that effect on a lot of people… but this was my story. I love you Bobby. Thank you for changing my life. Sammy"

Adam Sandler paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences.”

Viola Davis wrote on Instagram Threads, “I had the honor of working alongside you in 'Widows.' I was in awe. I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant… an icon… 'Apocalypse Now,' 'The Godfather,' 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' 'Tender Mercies,' 'The Apostle,' 'Lonesome Dove'… etc… Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken… May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Alec Baldwin praised his “vast career” in an Instagram video, saying Duvall’s performance in the 1962 film “To Kill a Mockingbird” as Boo Radley “just destroyed you."

“He used not a single word of dialogue, not a single word, and he just shatters you whenever you watch that movie,” Baldwin said. "Those scenes with Duvall are just so arresting."

Jamie Lee Curtis posted, “The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen. Bravo, Robert Duvall.”