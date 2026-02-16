Getty Images

Jason Oppenheim of “Selling Sunset" and Jessica Vargas, a real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group, are no longer together, but they have a lot of love for each other.

On Sunday, Jason shared a black-and-white pic of the exes on Instagram Stories and wrote, “We're no longer boyfriend and girlfriend... but still love each other and still best friends.”

Jessica reposted, adding, “Love you J& may this type of friendship find us all.”

They both shared statements with People magazine.

Oppenheim, 48, shared, “Jessica is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever met, inside and out, and while we won’t be husband and wife, we will be best friends. Having her in my life is what matters most.”

Jessica added, “Jason and I have a lot of love for each other, and that’s not going anywhere. The best outcome for us is staying close and remaining in each other’s lives as best friends.”

Vargas added, "He’s truly a gem of a human with the biggest heart, and I’m grateful for him.”

TMZ sources say the couple split two weeks ago, but were just at a friend's wedding in Hawaii over the weekend.

An insider said they were spotted at the Halekulani Hotel pool on Saturday, and seemed friendly but did not show any PDA.