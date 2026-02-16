Celebrity News February 16, 2026
Robert Duvall of 'The Godfather' & 'Apocalypse Now' Dies at 95
Robert Duvall, the acclaimed star of numerous classic 20th-century films — including "The Godfather" — has died. He was 95.
Duvall's wife Luciana announced his death on Facebook early Monday, writing, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."
She went on, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."
"Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," she concluded.
