Nancy Guthrie's Family 'Cleared as Possible Suspects’ in Her Kidnapping Case

Getty Images

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is speaking out regarding the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing February 1, and authorities have since released photos of a masked, armed person caught on security camera outside her home the night she disappeared.

Nanos addressed possible suspects in the case in a statement to “Extra,” saying, “To be clear… the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."

He continued, "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

Nanos asked for “compassion and professionalism” for the sake of the family.

Nancy has three children: Savannah, Annie and Camron. Savannah is married to Michael Feldman and Annie is married to Tommaso Cioni. It is unknown if Camron is married.

On Sunday evening, Savannah shared a somber new post on social media as she marked two weeks since the abduction of her mom.

Guthrie said, "We still have hope, and we still believe."

To her mom's abductor, she said, "It's never too late. And you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing."