Jonas Brothers on Poking Fun at AI with Hilarious Almond Breeze Campaign

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas aka the Jonas Brothers have been entertaining fans for two decades and just celebrated their 20th anniversary with a blockbuster worldwide tour.

They have more shows coming up in 2026, but are they so busy they need AI version of themselves?

That’s the concept behind their new Almond Breeze campaign directed by the same guy who did their videos for “Sucker” and “Cool.”

The hilarious campaign has the brothers drinking almond milk in space for one fake ad and shirtless as they enjoy vanilla almond milk in another.

Nick explained, “We were really excited to partner with Amond Breeze. It’s been on our rider forever. They came up with a really great creative that we were all really excited about, you know, playing with the AI thing.”