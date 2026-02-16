Amy Schumer Spends Valentine’s Day in ‘Crying Corner’ After Filing for Divorce

Getty Images

Amy Schumer, 44, had a special message to her fans on Valentine’s Day.

The comedian shared a photo of herself in a corner with a sign above her head that read “Crying Corner.” A box of tissues could be seen in the background.

Schumer added the note, “Give yourself all the love today. Happy vday.”

Instagram

Her “crying corner” photo comes after Amy filed for divorce from husband Chris Fischer, 45, on January 6.

Feb. 13 would have been the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in Malibu in 2018.

The exes, who share 6-year-old son Gene, announced their split on December 12.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”